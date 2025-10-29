Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomeNationalNaqvi praises security forces for eliminating seven militants in Kurram
National

Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating seven militants in Kurram

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the security forces for successfully eliminating seven militants in an operation in the Kurram district.
Paying tribute to Captain Nauman Saleem and six soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting the militants, the Interior Minister said they set a remarkable example of courage and devotion to duty.
“Captain Nauman and his brave comrades sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and will forever be remembered as heroes of the nation,” Naqvi said, adding that the entire nation salutes their supreme sacrifice.
He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of Captain Nauman and his men will not go in vain. “The brave sons of the soil who foiled the nefarious designs of the militants will always be remembered with pride,” he stated.
The Interior Minister emphasized that the entire nation stands united for the complete eradication of militancy and extremism from the country.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan