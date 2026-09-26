Naqvi praises PN for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Pakistan Navy for carrying out a successful anti-narcotics operation in the Arabian Sea and commended the officers and personnel involved for their professional skills and vigilance.

In a statement, the Interior Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in conducting the operation and recognized the role played by its officers and crew in ensuring its success. He said their professionalism and readiness contributed to the effective execution of the mission.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the entire team that took part in the operation. He appreciated the collective efforts of all personnel involved and thanked them for their commitment to carrying out their responsibilities.

The Interior Minister said that Pakistan Navy’s actions against drug smuggling were commendable. He noted that such operations played an important role in countering narcotics trafficking and reflected the force’s continued efforts in this area.

Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his appreciation for the officers and personnel who participated in the operation and congratulated the entire team on the successful outcome. He said the Pakistan Navy’s operations against drug smuggling deserved recognition and support.