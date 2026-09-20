Naqvi pays tribute to Capt. Abuzar Farooq, Lt. Sheraz Babar, four soldiers martyred in Hangu

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday paid tribute to Captain Abuzar Farooq, Lieutenant Sheraz Babar and four other soldiers who were killed while fighting militants in Hangu.

In a statement, Naqvi expressed grief over the deaths of the six security personnel and extended condolences to their families, saying their sacrifices in the line of duty would be remembered.

He said Captain Abuzar Farooq, Lieutenant Sheraz Babar and the four soldiers had confronted the militants of Fitna al-Khawarij with courage during the operation and helped eliminate eight militants.

Naqvi said the sacrifices of the security personnel had demonstrated their commitment to protecting the country and maintaining peace and security. He said their services would remain a source of pride for the nation.

The interior minister described the deceased personnel as a source of national pride and said their sacrifices could never be forgotten. He added that the nation could not fully repay the debt owed to those who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Naqvi said the entire nation shared their grief and stood with them during the difficult time.

He reiterated that the sacrifices of security personnel in the fight against terrorism would continue to be remembered and honoured.