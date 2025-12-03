Naqvi condemns Khawarij terrorists’ attack on a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the Khawarij terrorists’ attack on a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to the three police personnel who embraced martyrdom. He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of the martyred ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq, and Sakhi Jan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the bravery and sacrifice of the valiant sons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are commendable.

He said the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered. “We hold the sacrifices of KP Police in the highest regard.”