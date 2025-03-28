Naqvi commends police for foiling Terrorist Attack on Dadiwala Police Station in Lakki

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highly commended the brave personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their courageous stand against extremist terrorists.

He praised the police for demonstrating exceptional bravery and professionalism in repelling the terrorists and thwarting their malicious intentions.

Interior Minister further stated that the personnel of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police stood like an unyielding wall against the evil designs of the terrorists and valiantly repelled the attack.

He appreciated the bravery of the police personnel who successfully foiled the attack. He said they truly deserve recognition. Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police continue to serve as the frontline force in the fight against the menace of terrorism.