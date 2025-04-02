31.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsNaqvi briefs Shehbaz on security, others issues in country
Latest NewsNational

Naqvi briefs Shehbaz on security, others issues in country

4
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and briefed him on national security and ongoing developments in the country.
He also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the prime minister and discussed the security measures. He also briefed the prime minister on progress of repatriation process of Afghan nationals.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the law and order situation,  especially during Eid days. The matters related to the interior ministry also came under discussion, during the meeting.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan