ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Pakistan Businesses Forum, Vice President Ahmad Jawad on Wednesday hailing the step taken by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on National Action Plan (NAP) draft on business and human rights said it would help reshape business environment in the country.

Jawad said as a developing economy, “We understand the need to ensure stability and security, good governance, and the rule of law within our territory to secure sustainable, long- term economic growth.”

He said that through the National Action Plan, Pakistan intends to implement the UNGPs and ensure that the fundamental rights of its citizens are protected against any adverse impacts resulting from business activity.

In addition to the protection of human rights, the State of Pakistan also aims to strengthen its grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure the victims are provided adequate remedies and their grievances are addressed properly, he added.

“Fundamental Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals must reflects in fundamental principles of human rights” Jawad said.

As in June 2011, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) endorsed the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) to address the adverse human rights impacts of business activity.