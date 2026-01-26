NADRA Launches bug bounty challenge 2026 to strengthen Pakistan’s digital identity security

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026.

This national initiative through collaboration of Higher Education Commission and National Cyber Emergency Response Team is aimed at further strengthening the cybersecurity of Pakistan’s digital identity ecosystem.

It is a team-based competition designed to support advanced cybersecurity assessment and responsible vulnerability identification. It aims to nurture emerging talent, reinforce ethical security practices and enhance confidence in national digital identity systems.

Participants include selected universities and partner institutions of NADRA. The event actively engages students, ethical hackers and cybersecurity professionals from across the country.

Regional rounds of the competition will begin on 27 January 2026 in the major universities including GIKI Swabi, NUST Islamabad, UET Lahore, NED University Karachi, and BUITEMS Quetta.

The concluding ceremony will be held at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad, on a date to be announced later.