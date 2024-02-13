NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency( FIA) have concluded a joint internal investigation into the illegal issuance of Pakistani National Identity Cards (CNIC) to non-nationals by its employees.

A comprehensive internal review revealed the involvement of five individuals in the illegal processing of identity documents, said the press release.

The details have been compiled and forwarded to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle for legal action. Following reports of unauthorized issuance of national identity cards to non-nationals, NADRA’s administration undertook a thorough analysis of its systems and operational protocols.

Through a forensic audit of NADRA’s databases, conducted within a well-structured framework, it became evident that five employees of different ranks were complicit in facilitating the issuance of identity cards to non-nationals.

Following a rigorous internal inquiry, NADRA has transferred the case to the FIA Anti Corruption Circle accompanied by all relevant records, to ensure swift and effective legal proceedings. Legal action will be taken against the accused under Section 28/29 of the NADRA Ordinance 2000 (read with the FIA Act).