NADRA and TMC Gulberg Town sign MoU for Establishment of Karachi’s Largest Mega Centre

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Gulberg Town have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state-of-the-art NADRA Mega Centre in Gulberg Town, Karachi.

Under this collaboration, NADRA Regional Head Office Karachi will set up the city’s largest Mega Centre. The facility will operate 24 hours a day, six days a week, ensuring enhanced convenience and greater access to services for citizens.

The Mega Centre will feature a fully air-conditioned environment with a central cooling system and a spacious waiting area for visitors.

Dedicated counters for passport services, Thalassemia Test, Arms Licence and Senior Citizens will also be established. Additionally, Zonal Offices will be housed within the centre to serve residents of Central District more efficiently.

The new Mega Centre will benefit citizens of Ayesha Manzil, Sakhi Hasan, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, FB Area and Liaquatabad, offering multiple public services under one roof with enhanced comfort, accessibility and efficiency.