NAB taking action against untouchables of past:Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that bureau was taking action against the untouchables of the past.

In a statement, he said that NAB and Pakistan can co-exist; however, corruption and Pakistan cannot,” he said, adding that some people were “hiding behind their cases of alleged corruption, money laundering, assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority by blaming NAB.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB believes in “zero corruption, 100% development”. “NAB was absolutely committed to rooting out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses…was corruption and nepotism.

NAB was taking action against all those who remained in government, were untouchables in the past and are now being questioned about their illegal actions, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and loss to national exchequer.

He said that NAB was making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful and big fish having allegedly unprecedented stories on their credit. NAB has recovered Rs.487 billion during the tenure of present management which was a record achievement.

NAB was established in 1999 to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in national exchequer. NAB has its Headquarters in Islamabad and eight regional bureaus located at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, KPK, Multan, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan.

Today, Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC Countries in eradication of Corruption due to NAB’s efforts. Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB.

This was just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy adopted by NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javaid Iqbal.

After assuming the responsibilities of Chairman, Javaid Iqbal on the very first day during address to NAB Officers gave his vision and policy which was “Accountability of All”.

Today, NAB has been rejuvenated in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. Chairman NAB was not only reviewing performance of NAB on a regular basis, he has also monitoring the performance of all regional bureaus in order to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the stipulated time period of ten months.

Moreover, NAB has proved that NAB’s actions against all stakeholders are across the board as NAB does not believe in victimization. The prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against the mighty as NAB sees case not face.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has spent more than 40 years of his life in providing justice to people. He believes in self respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self esteem of any person.

NAB’s actions under the leadership of Justice Javed have been lauded by national and international organizations, civil society and people at large. Today, the whole nation was with NAB for corruption free Pakistan.

NAB has a clear policy on NAB’s Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan. NAB would continue its efforts for indiscriminate accountability to all as under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal has rejuvenated NAB and corrupt were being brought to justice.