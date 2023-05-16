NAB summons Imran on Thursday for illegal transfer of £190 million to property tycoon

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and others in their personal capacity on Thursday (May 18) for investigation into allegations of misuse of authority, including illegal transfer of £190 million to a property tycoon for personal gains.

“The summons are related to allegations of misusing authority as a public office holder and aiding/abetting the illegal transfer of £190 million for personal gains. The amount was returned to Pakistan by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) which was laundered abroad by Malik Riaz of Bahria Town,” the news release said on Tuesday.

NAB also sent a questionnaire to Imran Khan and others.