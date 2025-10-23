NAB recovers Rs 1.10 trillion in Q3, marks 242% surge over previous quarter

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has announced a record-breaking recovery of Rs. 1,102.04 billion (Rs 1.10 trillion) during the third quarter of the current financial year, marking an extraordinary 242 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

This achievement represents an increase of Rs. 645.74 billion from Rs. 456.3 billion recovered in the second quarter, underscoring NAB’s continued resolve in protecting state assets and upholding public trust.

NAB has made a total recovery amounting to Rs. 1,649.36 billion (1.65 trillion) for the first three quarters of 2025.

Out of this recovery, movable and immovable assets worth Rs. 1,637.15 billion (1.64 trillion) have been disbursed and handed over to various Federal and Provincial Ministries, Departments, and Financial Institutions.

Moreover, 17,194 affectees of different “cheating public-at-large” cases have also been compensated through NAB’s recovery efforts.

Over the past two years, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has achieved an extraordinary milestone by recovering a total of Rs. 6,956.8 billion (Rs. 6.96 trillion) — representing a 829% increase compared to Rs. 839.08 billion recovered since the Bureau’s inception.

This remarkable accomplishment reflects the dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts of NAB officers across all regions, who have successfully recovered billions of rupees from corrupt and unscrupulous elements, thereby strengthening accountability and protecting national resources.

Key Recoveries and Achievements in Third Quarter of 2025:

NAB Karachi successfully recovered 02 valuable plots of worth Rs. 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) case and same have been handed over to KPT.

NAB Sukkur successfully recovered an additional land (361 acres) worth Rs. 2.5 billion belonging to the National Highway Authority.

During the instant quarter, additional forest land (1.39 million acres of Mangroves land) worth Rs. 1,104.97 billion has been recovered by Bureau, contributing to a total forest land recovery portfolio of Rs. 2,592.74 billion (2.59 trillion).

NAB Baluchistan recovered 414,036 acres of forest land worth Rs. 44.8 billion.

NAB KPK recovered a state land of valuing Rs. 3.2 billion in a case of illegal allotments of state land. Same has been handed over to Ministry of Industries, Govt. Of Pakistan.

NAB has attempted to further ease down the agony of affectees of cheating public at large cases and first ever online payment / disbursement to 5008x affectees of B4U case has been made.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken cognizance under the Anti–Money Laundering (AML) regime in line with its mandate to curb corruption, financial crimes, and the illegal accumulation of wealth inland and abroad.

Acting upon credible information and evidence, NAB has initiated a series of investigations targeting multiple high-profile individuals and entities allegedly involved in money laundering, siphoning of crime proceeds to foreign jurisdictions and other financial irregularities.

Preliminary assessments indicate that substantial recoveries are expected from these cases, which will contribute significantly to the national exchequer. NAB remains committed to pursuing all such cases vigorously and without discrimination, reaffirming its resolve to uphold accountability and strengthen the financial integrity of Pakistan.

Established under the National Accountability Ordinance, NAB’s mandate includes the elimination of corruption through a holistic approach encompassing awareness, prevention, and enforcement. The figures of third quarter, reflect intensified efforts, improved institutional efficiency, and successful enforcement strategies implemented over recent months.

The public is encouraged to continue cooperating with NAB by reporting corrupt practices and supporting a corruption-free Pakistan.