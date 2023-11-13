NAB-KP organizes essay writing, declamation competitions

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) initiated its annual programme by organizing essay writing, poster/painting, and declamation competitions to enhance awareness and outreach efforts in collaboration with

provincial Higher/Elementary Education, Secretary Social Welfare, DG Commerce, and DG TEVETA.

The essay writing contests, conducted in Urdu and English, focused on themes such as “Honesty pays honors and corruption dishonor” and “The honest and hardworking nations reach the pinnacle of greatness.” This collaborative initiative significantly enhanced the overall impact of the events.

The competition encompassed various institutions, catering to School/Special children, College/University, and Commerce/Technical Education levels. A total of 71 students participated in the essay writing competition, with cash prizes totaling Rs. 48,000 distributed among the 1st and 2nd position holders by DG NAB (KP). He also presented participation certificates to judges/jury members and contestants.

Likewise, poster/painting competitions were conducted, focusing on the Anti-Corruption Theme. Forty-eight students took part, and cash prizes totaling Rs. 24,000 were awarded to the 1st and 2nd position holders by DG NAB (KP).

Special Children received School Bags, Pens, and Cash prizes from the esteemed DG NAB (KP). Additionally, he presented a cash prize of Rs. 2,000 from a packet to one of the participating students.

NAB (KP) also organized provincial-level declamation contests in both Urdu and English, focusing on the themes of “What can I do when I have abandoned corruption? I am left with no other options” and “Root cause of corruption is silence of masses” respectively. Ninety students participated in the contest, and DG NAB (KP) distributed cash prizes totaling Rs. 48,000 among the 1st and 2nd position holders in all three categories.

During the award distribution ceremony, both Waqar Ahmad Chauhan, DG NAB (KP), and Mian Muhammad Waqar, Director A&P, addressed the participants.

DG NAB (KP) underscored that eradicating the menace of corruption is achievable through heightened awareness and adherence to moral principles, as advocated by Islam.

He urged the youth to embrace the virtues of honesty and integrity, emphasizing that their practice is crucial to preventing the societal impact of corruption. Additionally, he expressed NAB’s unwavering commitment to striving for a “Corruption-Free Pakistan.”