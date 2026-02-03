NA unanimously adopts Kashmir resolution, reaffirms support for right to self-determination

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir remains an unresolved international dispute and stressing that the Kashmiri people continue to be denied their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The resolution, was read out by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

The House expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly condemned what it described as ongoing Indian atrocities and grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.

It voiced serious concern over a report of the United Nations Special Mandate Holders released in November 2025, which highlighted systematic human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution also condemned India’s draconian laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), for being used to suppress political dissent and restrict fundamental freedoms.

Strongly condemning India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, through which Articles 370 and 35-A were abrogated, the resolution termed the move a blatant violation of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

It demanded that India immediately reverse these actions and refrain from any measures aimed at altering the demographic, political, or legal status of the disputed region.

The House called upon the international community to immediately end human rights violations in IIOJK, lift all repressive measures, release political prisoners, and allow unhindered access to international human rights organisations and observers.

It further urged the United Nations to play its due and effective role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The resolution welcomed the initial offer of mediation by US President Donald Trump following the May 2025 conflict between Pakistan and India and rejected any unilateral decision by India regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

Reaffirming national resolve, the National Assembly declared complete and unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people and pledged to stand with them in all circumstances until their legitimate aspirations are realised in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.