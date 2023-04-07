NA to commemorate golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that a comprehensive one-month-long celebration will be organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

In his remarks in the House, he said these celebrations will begin on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m. at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

He said that a committee comprising Senators and Members National Assembly (MNAs) under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has prepared an elaborate program following which one-month celebrations are being organized throughout the country in this connection. These celebrations, he said, will formally start on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at Parliament House.

The Speaker said a national constitutional convention is being organized in the House. Different segments of society including constitutional heads of the provinces, vice chancellors of universities, women, social and political workers and students have been invited to attend the convention.

He asked the members of the National Assembly, especially the Ministers and Opposition members to ensure their presence in this event.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said we have to give a message to the youth on this day that while rising above our differences, we have the capabilities to celebrate our successes and national festivals in a befitting manner.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a motion to use chamber of National Assembly on April 10, 2023 for commemorating the golden jubilee of the Constitution. The motion was passed by the House and the House was later adjourned to meet again on April 10, 2023 (Monday) at 10:00 a.m.

