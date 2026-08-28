NA suspends routine business to discuss PIMS fire tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday suspended its scheduled business to discuss the tragic fire incident at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), in which newborn babies lost their lives.

The motion was moved to suspend the Orders of the Day, Question Hour and other business for August 28, 2026.

The move provided an opportunity for all members to discuss the tragic PIMS incident and express their views on the loss of precious lives.

Earlier, PPPP MNA Shazia Marri requested the Deputy Speaker to suspend the routine business of the House to discuss the PIMS fire tragedy.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh moved the motion for suspension of the business and discussion on the PIMS tragedy.