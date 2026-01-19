NA Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs held to discuss election amendment bill

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan in the Constitution Room, Parliament House here on Monday.

The committee considered the Bill titled “The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Act XXXIII of 2017)” moved by Ms. Shazia Marri, MNA and apprised the committee on the objectives of the proposed amendment in the Elections Act, 2017 (Act XXXIII of 2017), said a press release.

The amendment aims to maintain an appropriate balance between transparency and the protection of individual rights.

Though the publication of statements of assets and liabilities plays an important role in promoting public accountability, transparency, good governance and strengthening public confidence in public representatives.

Ms. Shazia Marri was of the view that excessive disclosure may adversely affect the personal security and privacy of Parliamentarians and their families. Subsequently, the committee also endorsed the views of the Mover.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed presented the amendments in the said Bill. Representative of the Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the committee on the proposed amendments and apprised that the basic purpose of the proposed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017 is to align statutory references with the Federal Constitutional Court.

The amendments provide for the substitution of the term “Supreme” with “Federal Constitutional” in relevant provisions and the inclusion of the Federal Constitutional Court among the competent judicial forums where applicable. Specifically, amendments have been made to sections 9, 66, 104, 104A, 155, 202, 212, and 232 of the Act. The committee passed the Bill with amendments by majority, with a single vote of dissent recorded.