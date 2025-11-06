NA spokesman denies reports of CDA expulsion from Parliament House

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP):A spokesman for the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday dismissed reports about the CDA’s expulsion from Parliament House, describing them as baseless.

In a statement, he clarified that the only personnel withdrawn from Parliament House were members of the CDA’s janitorial staff.

The spokesperson further emphasized that all other CDA officers and employees continue to perform their duties at Parliament House without interruption.

A significant portion of the CDA’s janitorial staff was absent from Parliament House. Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, referred the issue to the Finance Committee. Following deliberations, the Committee resolved to terminate the services of the CDA’s janitorial staff and launch an open tender process, according to the National Assembly spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that all parliamentary parties are represented in the Finance Committee. The decision to remove the CDA’s janitorial staff was taken unanimously. A total of thirteen firms participated in the open tender, with the winning company already engaged in providing services to other government institutions. The new arrangement is projected to save the National Assembly around 100 million rupees annually.