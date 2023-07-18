NA Special Committee directs employee regularization

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP): The Special Committee of the National Assembly for Affected Employees deliberated on the regularization of employees across multiple government departments, issued directives for regularization, administered show-cause notices, and mandated the retraction of specific letters.

Chaired by Professor Dr Qadir Mandokhel assessed the performance of officials, leading to discussions on the necessity of government intervention.

The committee was informed by the officers of port Qasim Authority that they have regularized the services of 48 contract employees as per the committee’s directives. They further stated that the remaining 29 employees would also be regularized in the near future.

Secretary Ghufran Memon expressed their intention to seek guidance from the Establishment Division regarding the allocation of jobs in the Son quota. They assured the committee that they would promptly follow the instructions provided by the establishment division and submit a report accordingly.

The committee was informed by the officers of State and Frontier regions that they have a regular workforce of 25,000 levies officers, while 5,222 levies officers are still awaiting regularization. In response, the committee instructed the relevant authorities to regularize the employment of the remaining 5,222 employees by 1 PM on Tuesday and submit a report on the matter.

The drug regulatory authority officers informed the committee that they have implemented the committee’s instructions for regularization of 5 employees. They have reinstated a daily wage worker who was previously terminated. The case of a pension for one employee has been referred to the Ministry of Finance. After a letter issued by the Ministry of Finance in 2015, pensions were abolished, affecting approximately 300 employees. The committee has ordered the Ministry of Finance to withdraw its letter and instructed the officers to handle pension matters in accordance with the act.

An employee of Radio Pakistan informed the committee that she is the author of 17 books and has received four awards. Today, the court’s decision has also come in our favor. She said they were 24 employees, but their services were not being regularized.

The committee has issued orders to regularize the services of 24 employees, including Rehana Sohelri, and instructed the concerned to submit a report to the committee by 1:00 PM, Tuesday.

The committee directed the concerned to submit the progress report on the ongoing instructions regarding Agha Muhammad Yasir, Rafila Yasmeen by Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

Asghar Mahmood has been issued a show-cause notice and an order to stop his pension for his involvement in sabotaging and demoting Makhdoomah Aisha Inam.

An order has been given to restore the seniority of employee Makhdoomah Aisha Inam.

On the request of Muhammad Ashraf, a report has been sought. On the request of Rizwana Khan, the officers have stated that her issue will be resolved after approval by the board meeting. The committee has ordered to submit a report on Rizwana Khan’s case by Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Khurram Iqbal has been instructed to hold a meeting with the administration and find solutions to the issues.

The employees informed the committee that instructions have been given three times regarding 40 translators and composers of the Urdu department, but implementation has not yet taken place. The committee has ordered to regularize 30 employees, including Irfan Durani, and submit a report by Thursday at 1:00 PM. On the request of Imran Haider, a report has been sought by Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

The officers of Election Commission informed the committee that 29 employees have been regularized as per the committee’s instructions. There were instructions regarding 14 other employees, but an inquiry has been initiated against them. During the inquiry, disciplinary action has been taken against 2 employees, and the issue of the remaining 12 employees has been resolved.

Chairman and DG PEMRA has been summoned to appear before the committed on Tuesday at 1 pm to explain their absence.

The officers of ERRA informed the committee that they were working on the reinstatement of 46 employees, but in the recent budget, there is zero allocation for our regular employees, and it has been clearly stated that remaining funds are being cleared to close the erra (Earthquare Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority).

ERRA Representative Saeed Khan, on behalf of the employees, informed the committee that the budget has been approved. The committee has ordered to reinstate the 46 employees and submit a report by Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

Officials from the Press Information department informed the committee that they have initiated the process for obtaining PC-IV approval for the project employees. Once the project is approved, the employees will be accommodated accordingly, and a summary has been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for 23 employees.

In the committee session, Adnan Akram Bajwa, the Executive Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, informed that they have successfully regularized all contractual employees in accordance with the committee’s directives. Furthermore, concerns regarding seniority and promotions were addressed through a meeting, where the reinstated employees’ seniority rights from 1996 were restored, and they will also receive promotions.

The officers of Power Division informed the committee that the Ministry has instructed all Chief Executives to comply with the committee’s directives. The committee questioned why the letter has not been retracted yet. The committee ordered that the letter be retracted and a report be submitted to the committee by Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Employees of PESCO informed the committee that the Chief Executive of PESCO had assured the committee that 56 employees would be reinstated within three days. However, no action has been taken yet. The Chief Executive of PESCO has been issued a show-cause notice, and a report has been requested by Tuesday at 1:00 PM. On the request of Haroon and others, a report has been sought as well.

Officers of Multan Electric Power Company were questioned about why 350 employees have not been regularized yet.

The committee ordered the removal of the Chief Executive of MEPCO from service and approved the move for the privilege motion (Tehreek-e-Istehqaq) against him. The DG of FIA was given the directive to conduct a thorough inquiry. The Chief of IESCO informed the committee that the Ministry has given clearance, he asked the Ministry to formulates a uniform policy for all companies and DISCOs, it will make things easier for everyone.

The Chief Executive officer FESCO informed that the FESCO Board has approved the regularization of 771 employees, but the Ministry’s letter in this regard has not been retracted yet.

The committee directed the Ministry to retract the letter on Tuesday and send it to the Chief Executives of all companies so that they can initiate the process. The committee requested a report to be submitted on Thursday.

The officers of ministry of Water Resources informed the committee that when they requested the implementation report on the 17 employees today, it was discovered that interviews have not been conducted by the officers yet.

Mazhar Hayat from the Ministry of Water Resources and GM Power Tarbela assured the committee that the implementation report on the committee’s instructions will be provided to the committee on August 7.

Continuous absenteeism and non-performance of the Chief Executive of K Electric, Head of HR, and others have led to the approval of Tehreek-e-Istehqaq and summons being issued. The committee demanded that the Government of Pakistan intervene as the contract of K Electric has expired and should not be extended further. The government should take over the responsibility. K Electric has initiated the exploitation of the employees, and their performance is also at zero level.

MNAs Naveed Amir Geva, Nisar Cheema, and Ramesh Lal attended the meeting.