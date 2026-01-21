NA Speaker visits residence of Raja Zafar ul Haq333

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday visited the residence of senior political leader and veteran parliamentarian, Raja Zafar ul Haq to inquire after his health.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed his sincere prayers and best wishes for the early recovery of Raja Zafar ul Haq.

He said that Raja Zafar ul Haq is regarded as one of the country’s most senior and prudent political figures, who has rendered invaluable services for the strengthening of democracy and the promotion of legislative practices.

Ayaz Sadiq has also appreciated Raja Zafar ul Haq’s long-standing political career and his significant contributions to democratic values and parliamentary practices.

He expressed the hope that Raja Zafar ul Haq would soon regain health and continue to serve national politics and public welfare with renewed commitment and dedication.

Raja Zafar ul Haq thanked Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for visiting his residence and expressed gratitude for inquiring after his health.