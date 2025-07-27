NA Speaker urges unified action to combat Hepatitis surge

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday emphasized the urgent need for coordinated strategies and unified public health initiatives to curb the growing spread of Hepatitis B and C across Pakistan.

In his message on World Hepatitis Day, he said that a joint national response is essential to address the escalating challenge and protect communities from the increasing burden of these viral infections.

Speaker said that hepatitis is a deadly but treatable disease, stressing that timely diagnosis, effective preventive measures and raising public awareness are essential to combat the disease and protect people from this potentially fatal illness.

Speaker pointed out that the primary causes behind the spread of hepatitis include lack of public awareness, unsafe medical practices and the use of unsterilized syringes.

Speaker stated that the National Assembly is advancing legislation to protect public health, enforce strict actions against quacks, and approve substantial funding for medical facilities.

These measures reflect a firm institutional resolve to uphold citizens’ health and improve access to quality care across Pakistan.

Sadiq urged parliamentarians to proactively promote awareness campaigns within their constituencies, emphasizing the need to convey the importance of preventive measures and timely screening to the public.

He stressed that grassroots engagement by elected representatives is crucial to enhancing public understanding and curbing the spread of hepatitis across Pakistan.

Speaker stated that the Government is taking tangible steps to eliminate hepatitis across Pakistan through nationwide screening, vaccination drives and provision of free treatment.

He paid tribute to the institutions, doctors, nurses and medical staff associated with the health sector, acknowledging their tireless efforts around the clock to eradicate the disease and safeguard public health.

He urged citizens to undergo timely screening, adopt preventive measures, and actively support government initiatives aimed at promoting public health.

He emphasized that the vision of a hepatitis-free Pakistan depends on collective awareness, public engagement and the implementation of effective, nationwide strategies.

National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, stated that hepatitis poses a grave threat not only to individual health but also to the broader trajectory of national development.

Deputy Speaker emphasized that combating hepatitis requires more than access to modern medical facilities — it demands widespread public awareness, consistent preventive practices, and strict adherence to hygiene principles.

He noted that community engagement and individual responsibility are vital components in the nation’s efforts to eliminate the disease and safeguard public health.

He stated that by placing public health at the forefront of its agenda, the National Assembly continues to play an active role in shaping effective legislation, strengthening oversight mechanisms, and promoting awareness across the country.

Deputy reiterated the National Assembly’s unwavering commitment to fully support hepatitis elimination efforts at all levels.

He emphasized that institutional cooperation will remain steadfast in advancing public health initiatives, ensuring effective implementation of prevention, treatment, and awareness strategies nationwide.