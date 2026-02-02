NA Speaker, UK MP reaffirm parliamentary cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday met UK MP Imran Hussain at Parliament House where they reaffirmed Pakistan–UK parliamentary cooperation and stressed resolving the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions.

During the meeting, Member of the UK House of Commons, Imran Hussain appreciated the Speaker for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at all international forums.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq stated that Pakistan has consistently raised the issue of atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all relevant international platforms.

He also informed that during his recent visit to China, the Kashmir issue was raised in his meeting with the Chairman of the National People’s Congress.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan–UK parliamentary cooperation and enhance institutional linkages between the two parliaments.

Speaker National Assembly emphasized that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations. He urged the international community to take serious notice of the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Imran Hussain reaffirmed that he would continue to raise the Kashmir issue effectively in the British Parliament.

Federal Minister and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, stated that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not merely a regional dispute but a grave humanitarian crisis.

He highlighted that the people of Kashmir have been facing systematic denial of their fundamental human rights for decades and called upon the international community to ensure protection of the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Imran Hussain also appreciated the performance of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and its international diplomatic efforts.

Speaker National Assembly lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis in promoting Pakistan’s narrative abroad. He also appreciated the social and welfare services of the Orphan Foundation, terming its contributions in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as a commendable example of social welfare. He encouraged the Foundation to play a more active role in serving orphaned and deserving children in Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon, and Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.