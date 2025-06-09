NA Speaker summons Business Advisory Committee meeting ahead of Budget Session 2025-26

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has summoned a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Tuesday (June 10, at 4.00 p.m) in the Parliament House to discuss the business to be transacted during the Budget Session) of the National Assembly.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the NA Speaker.

The committee will deliberate on the strategy for conducting the Budget Session 2025-26 of the National Assembly. It will also determine the duration of debates on the federal budget and other related parliamentary business.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah will also participate in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

Federal Ministers Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khalid Magsi have been invited to attend the meeting.

From the Treasury benches, Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Shazia Marri, Syeda Shehla Raza, Syed Aminul Haque, and Syed Hafeezuddin have been invited to attend the meeting.

Opposition Members Asad Qaiser, Ms. Zartaj Gul, Gohar Ali Khan, Malik Amir Dogar, and Riaz Fatyana have also been extended invitations.

Furthermore, MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Ejazul Haq, Hussain Elahi, and Pullain Baloch have been invited to participate in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.