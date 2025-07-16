NA Speaker slams Kalat bus attack, calls it ‘worst enmity against humanity’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the cowardly terrorist attack on a passenger bus near Kalat, terming it the worst form of enmity against humanity.

In his statement, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathy, deep condolences, and unwavering solidarity with the families of the martyrs, stating that such despicable acts of terrorism cannot weaken the nation’s resolve.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the tragic incident.

He stated that terrorists from “Fitna-e-Hindustan” (a term often used to refer to elements seen as disruptive or hostile originating from India) are targeting Pakistan’s peace and stability.

He added that the entire nation stands united like a solid wall to foil the enemy’s nefarious designs. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq clarified that every conspiracy sponsored by India will be thwarted, and all national resources will be utilized to eradicate terrorism.

The Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in the hereafter and for granting their families strength and patience to endure this irreparable loss.