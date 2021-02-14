PESHAWAR, Feb 14 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Sunday said that he has considered politics as worship and would never compromise on his principles, national salvation, rule of law and welfare of the people.

Addressing a workers’ convention at Swabi, he said that the present government had came into power with a mandate against corruption. He ruled out compromise with those who had sold their votes in Senate polls.

The Speaker National Assembly said that he condemns such acts as he had always stood for honour and prestige and would continue it in future also.

He said that the tradition of secret ballot in Senate elections should end now, so the people should know the actual situation. He said that in past some elected representatives have bargained their conscious.

Asad Qaiser said that due to blunders committed by the previous government, PML-N is now turning into a regional political party and added that slogans chanted by them are neither in the interest of the public nor in the interest of the country. He said that they could not achieve their nefarious designs through chanting such hateful slogans. He asked PML-N leader Maryyum Nawaz to tender apology to nation over such slogans.

He said that talks of national development do not suite with those who had played havoc with the country and they should feel shame for their misdeeds. He said that PML-N had ruined PIA, WAPDA, Steel Mills and other national institutions during their rule.

The Speaker National Assembly said that due to best economic and political policies of the present government, the country has been put on the right track that is not digested by the flopped rulers of the past. He asked opposition to refrain from making futile attempt of dividing the country and nation for the sake of achieving political objectives.