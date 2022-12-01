NA Speaker refers Dawar’s issue of stopping at IIA to privilege committee

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday forwarded the matter of National Democratic Movement’s Mohsin Dawar for stopping at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Sunday, October 27 to the Privilege Committee.

Speaking on the point of order, Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar appealed to the Speaker to send his case in the Privilege Committee as his basic right was violated.

He apprised the House that his name was removed from the ‘no fly list’ by the federal government on October 17, despite of the fact that he did not permit to go to Tajikistan to attend the Heart Security Dialogue without any logical reasons.

He said that his party supported the ‘no trust motion’ because the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s government was paying no heed towards the civilian supremacy.

He expressed the hope that the incumbent government would uphold the civilian supremacy in the country as political parties had rendered precious sacrifices for the restoration and establishment of democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri also expressed great concerns on the issue of her respective colleague Mohsin Dawar.

She also thanked the NA Speaker for sending Mohsin Dawar’s issue in the Privilege Committee to discuss in detail from all aspects.

Taking part in the discussion, Sheikh Rohale Asghar proposed the NA Speaker to settle down the respective member’s issue at his end.