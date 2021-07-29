NA Speaker proposes for operationalizing direct flights between Pakistan, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):The Pakistan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and discussed the issues of mutual interest and also deliberated on the prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

The Speaker felicitated the Foreign Minister on the liberation of the territories from Armenia. Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and advocates Azerbaijan’s stance on the Karabakh issue, he added.

The Speaker emphasized the need for operationalizing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan for promoting people-to-people contacts between the two brotherly countries, said a news release received here on Thursday.

He further underscored the importance of relaxation of visa policies particularly for the students on the two sides.

He proposed that the prominent educational institutions in the two countries should collaborate with each other for joint research, joint degree programs as well as student and faculty exchanges.

Azeri Foreign Minister thanked the Speaker for the meeting and lauded the proposals. He assured that the suggestions will be taken up with the concerned quarters.

He further said that Azerbaijan strongly supported Pakistan on its just and legitimate stance over the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and reaffirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to extend its support at all international fora with regard to the said issue.