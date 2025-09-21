Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeNationalNA Speaker praises security forces for eliminating seven India-backed Khawarij
National

NA Speaker praises security forces for eliminating seven India-backed Khawarij

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday lauded security forces for their successful operations in Kulachi and Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the elimination of seven India-backed Khawarij.
In his statement, the Speaker praised the unwavering courage and steadfast commitment of the armed forces in confronting and neutralizing extremist threats and Indian-sponsored proxies.
He described the elimination of seven India-sponsored terrorists—including three Afghan nationals—as a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that security forces have made unparalleled sacrifices in defense of the motherland. He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands united behind the  Armed Forces in their mission to eradicate terrorism and safeguard national sovereignty.
He also called on the Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities by preventing the use of its territory for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.
The Speaker concluded by underscoring the valor and determination of Pakistan’s armed forces, who continue to thwart hostile conspiracies with unwavering resolve.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan