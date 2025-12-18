NA Speaker pays tribute to Mahfooz Shaheed on 54th martyrdom anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday paid rich tribute to Nishan-e-Haider recipient Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed on his 54th martyrdom anniversary, acknowledging his unparalleled bravery, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism.

In his message, the Speaker said that Mahfooz Shaheed was one of the nation’s greatest and fearless heroes, whose supreme sacrifice stands as a shining example of courage, selflessness and love for the motherland.

Recalling his extraordinary valor during the 1971 war, Ayaz Sadiq said that Mahfooz Shaheed displayed exceptional gallantry in the Pul Kanjri operation in the Wagah–Attari sector, where he successfully destroyed a heavily fortified enemy bunker.

The Speaker said that despite sustaining severe injuries, Lance Naik Mahfooz Shaheed did not bow before the enemy and continued fighting with exemplary determination, ultimately embracing martyrdom in the line of duty.

He emphsized that the bravery of Mahfooz Shaheed is a golden chapter in Pakistan’s military history and a source of pride and inspiration for present and future generations.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the nation will always remember its martyred hero, Mahfooz Shaheed with deep respect and gratitude.

The Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in the hereafter and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to honor the sacrifices of its brave sons who laid down their lives for the defense and dignity of Pakistan.