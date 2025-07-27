NA Speaker pays tribute to Captain Sarwar on 77th martyrdom anniversary

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the country’s first recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on his 77th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message, the Speaker honored Captain Sarwar’s valiant sacrifice in the Tilpatra area of the Uri sector during the First Kashmir War on July 27, 1948.

He emphasized that the nation’s martyrs are its true heroes and benefactors, whose supreme sacrifices shall remain imprinted in memory forever.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that resilient nations never forget their martyrs and heroes, whose sacrifices have paved the way for the freedoms enjoyed today. He affirmed that the entire nation proudly honors its courageous sons, such as Captain Sarwar, whose valor continues to inspire.