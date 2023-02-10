NA speaker pays condolence visit to Turkish embassy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday paid a condolence visit to the Turkish embassy to express solidarity with the quake-hit people of Turkiye.

Turkish ambassador welcomed the speaker. Speaking on the occasion, Speaker said Pakistan and Turkiye were close friends. The whole nation was dejected and they were with their Turkish brothers in testing times.

He prayed for the victims of the earthquake and patience for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

In his comments in the condolence book, Speaker wrote his condolence comments on the loss of lives and property in the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.