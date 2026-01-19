NA speaker, parliamentary delegation arrives in China

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 19 (APP):A parliamentary delegation led by the National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived in Beijing for a three-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China. The visit is being undertaken at the special invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.

Upon arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his delegation were warmly received by Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan, Aizaz Khan, along with senior Chinese officials, including Ouyang Changqiong, Member of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the NPC, and Bai Dandan, Deputy Director-General of the Affairs Bureau of the General Office of the NPC Standing Committee.

During the visit, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the parliamentary delegation will hold meetings with senior Chinese leadership, including Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC, and Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The discussions will focus on further strengthening parliamentary cooperation and deepening bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

In addition to official engagements, the delegation will visit the Party School of the CPC Central Committee and the Museum of the Communist Party of China to gain deeper insight into China’s political and legislative framework.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation comprises the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and Convenor of the Pakistan–China Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam; MNA Muhammad Numan; Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Zeb Jaffar; and MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.