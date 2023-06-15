NA Speaker narrowly escapes in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf had a fortunate escape from harm in an accident on Mandera-Chakwal Road while returning to Islamabad.

The unexpected presence of a cow startled everyone as the Speaker’s car traversed the road. Despite the driver’s swift reaction to avoid a potential collision, an unintended contact occurred with the escort cars accompanying the Speaker’s vehicle.

Fortunately, by the grace of Allah, both Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and his dedicated staff emerged from the accident unharmed.