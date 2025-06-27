NA speaker mourns Swat flash flood tragedy, terms it national loss

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the heart-wrenching flash flood tragedy in Swat, where 18 tourists — including 15 members of the same family — were swept away.

Terming the incident a national tragedy, the speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized the need for urgent preventive measures to avoid such devastating occurrences in the future.

Speaker expressed heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the devastating flash flood in Swat, saying the entire nation shares their grief during this difficult time. He termed the loss of precious lives as deeply regrettable and said his heart is profoundly saddened by the tragedy. The sight of tourists being swept away, he added, was profoundly distressing and has plunged the whole nation into mourning.

He directed the relevant authorities to extend full assistance and cooperation to the affected families. He also instructed the deployment of all available resources in the search and rescue efforts to locate the missing individuals.

Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the departed souls and sought divine strength and patience for the bereaved families to bear this immense and irreparable loss.