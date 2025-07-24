Thursday, July 24, 2025
NA Speaker mourns passing of journalist Abid Rahi’s brother

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the passing of Raza Elahi, elder brother of senior journalist and Parliamentary Reporters Association member Abid Rahi.
In a condolence message, the Speaker described the demise as an irreparable loss for the bereaved family.
He extended heartfelt condolences to Rahi and his family, expressing solidarity and sharing in their grief.
Speaker Sadiq expressed his heartfelt condolences, praying that the Almighty grant the departed soul an exalted rank in His mercy and bless the bereaved family with strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this profound loss.
