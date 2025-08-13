Wednesday, August 13, 2025
NA Speaker mourns passing of Atif Aslam’s father

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Aslam, father of renowned singer Atif Aslam.
In his condolence message, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to Atif Aslam and his family, noting that the loss of a parent is an irreplaceable tragedy that leaves profound grief.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high rank in His mercy and to provide strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.
