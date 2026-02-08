NA Speaker mourns mountaineer Shah Daulat’s tragic death

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday expressed profound sorrow over the death of renowned young Pakistani mountaineer Shah Daulat, who lost his life after a fall during an ice-climbing expedition in Hunza.

In a condolence message, the Speaker extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Daulat’s courage, dedication, and contributions to the sport.

He described the climber’s sudden demise as an irreparable loss not only for Pakistan but also for the international mountaineering community.

Sadiq noted that Shah Daulat had brought pride to the nation by scaling some of the world’s highest peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II. Through his skill and determination, he said, Daulat helped project a positive image of Pakistan across the globe.

The Speaker added that the late mountaineer’s services, passion, and bravery would long be remembered, and his achievements would continue to inspire future generations.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.