NA Speaker lauds security forces for eliminating nine terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday lauded the security forces for eliminating nine “Fitna-e-Al-Hindustan” terrorists in successful operations carried out in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the Speaker paid tribute to the personnel involved, commending their courage and dedication in safeguarding the nation.

He highlighted the professionalism, swift response, and advanced military capability of the forces, noting that they had once again demonstrated their readiness to make every sacrifice for the defence of the country and the preservation of peace and order.

Sadiq affirmed that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism, vowing that the hostile designs of enemy elements would be defeated at all costs.

He stressed that there would be no leniency for those who disrupt Pakistan’s peace or support such activities, adding that indiscriminate action against such elements would continue.

Expressing confidence in the resolve of both the forces and the people, the Speaker said operations against terrorists and their facilitators would persist until sustainable peace is established across the country.