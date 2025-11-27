NA Speaker lauds security forces for eliminating 22 India-sponsored terrorists in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday lauded the security forces for successfully eliminating 22 India-sponsored terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, describing the operation as a testament to their professionalism and dedication.

In his statement, the Speaker commended the forces’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation, noting that their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism remain a source of pride for the country. He emphasized that hostile elements of Fitna-e-Hindustan, bent on destabilizing Pakistan’s peace, will inevitably face defeat.

Sadiq highlighted that the actions taken to bolster national security and defence are commendable, adding that both the Parliament and the nation stand united against terrorism. He warned that any hostile forces casting an “evil eye” on Pakistan will be dealt with firmly.

The Speaker underscored the unparalleled sacrifices made by the country’s brave personnel in the war against terrorism and vowed that operations against anti-state elements will continue without pause. He stressed that eliminating terrorism requires a shared and sustained national commitment.