NA Speaker lauds PSH as a model of welfare to be emulated

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Sunday emphasized the importance of serving humanity as the ultimate goal in life, stating that helping those in need brings blessings not just in this life, but also in the hereafter.

Addressing the annual fund raising ceremony at Pakistan Sweet Homes in Islamabad, Ashraf commended the tireless efforts of Zumurd Khan, the former MNA and Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Islamabad, for maintaining an exemplary model of a welfare organization that provides care and support to destitute children.

He encouraged people to support the organization and pledged his unwavering commitment to continue standing with Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The Speaker believes that Pakistan Sweet Homes will play a pivotal role in the history of Pakistan by nurturing these children in a way that will enable them to make a significant contribution to society.