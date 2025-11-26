NA Speaker lauds NCHR’s four-year performance as ‘commendable’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday hailed the four-year performance of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), as commendable, calling it a moment to reaffirm commitment and celebrate shared achievements.

Addressing the ceremony marking the completion of four years of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), he praised the outstanding services of the Chairperson and members of the commission.

The speaker emphasized that a thriving democracy is built on equality, justice, and the protection of fundamental rights, stressing that the state’s foremost duty is to shield its most vulnerable citizens.

He stated that human dignity is not contingent on any election and affirmed Parliament’s commitment to protecting fundamental rights.

He emphasized that, as Speaker, safeguarding the rights of National Assembly members remains his foremost priority. He has always treated government and opposition members equally. He further said that in issuing production orders for opposition members, he acted above politics, and the residences of detained members were treated as sub jails.

Speaker said that the National Assembly has further strengthened its role in legislation and parliamentary oversight, while steps have been taken to activate parliamentary committees and expand the scope of executive accountability.

Speaker stated that internship opportunities and parliamentary visit programs for students have been expanded, while the parliamentary process has been made more open, transparent, and accessible to the public.

Speaker said that the SDGs Task Force, Women Parliamentary Caucus, and Child Rights Caucus are playing an active role, while a Gender Mainstreaming Committee has been established in the National Assembly.

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that 30 percent of jobs in Parliament are allocated to women, highlighting the importance of gender representation in governance. He further emphasized that mutual cooperation among institutions is vital for the advancement of human rights. Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, he assured that the country remains dedicated to upholding international human rights law.

He said that as a member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan is advocating for human protection.

He described the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza as a heavy burden on the global conscience, stating that serious human rights violations continue in occupied Kashmir and that the Kashmiri people have been awaiting their right to self-determination for seven decades.

He said that India’s demographic changes and restrictions violate international law. According to UN resolutions, granting the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination is their fundamental right.

Speaker emphasized that Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by global climate change, despite contributing less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions. He further noted that Pakistan has made immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, with losses exceeding one hundred thousand lives. The country, he added, has confronted this menace with steadfast resolve and determination.

Pakistan has hosted more than four million Afghan refugees over the years, though some individuals have been linked to terrorist networks. Officials emphasized that cross-border terrorism remains a serious threat to regional stability.

The Pakistan Army has conducted professional operations aimed solely at safeguarding the public. Speaker stressed that Pakistan’s objective is not to escalate tensions but to promote peace, cooperation, and mutual respect across the region.

The speaker warned that the climate crisis poses a grave threat to Pakistan, stressing that the international community must shoulder responsibility for environmental justice and financing. He emphasized that rights should not remain confined to paper but must be made practically accessible. Underscoring the need for systemic change, he said such transformation is only possible through institutional cooperation, while human compassion remains the cornerstone of protecting humanity.

The Speaker commended the NCHR for its principled services, robust institutional role, and effective performance, affirming that the National Assembly remains committed to actively strengthening the legal and institutional framework for the protection of human rights.