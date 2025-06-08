NA Speaker greenlights budget session schedule

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has approved the schedule for the upcoming National Assembly sessions to present and discuss the Federal Budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

According to the approved schedule by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Federal Budget 2025–26 will be presented in the National Assembly on June 10, 2025. The House will remain in recess on June 11 and 12, and the budget debate will commence on June 13, 2025.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that all parliamentary parties represented in the National Assembly will be given appropriate time to participate in the budget debate in accordance with the Assembly’s rules and procedures. The general discussion on the budget will continue until June 21, and the debate will formally conclude on the same day.

There will be no sitting of the House on June 22. On June 23, the National Assembly will hold a discussion on the charged expenditures for the fiscal year 2025–26. This will be followed by debates and voting on Demands for Grants and Cut Motions on June 24 and 25.

The Finance Bill 2025 will be taken up for approval by the National Assembly on June 26, while Supplementary Grants and other related matters will be discussed and voted on June 27, 2025.