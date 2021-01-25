ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday emphasized for timely and efficient completion of Bada Dam to resolve the water scarcity problems in the country.

Constructing small dams is inevitable to tackle energy issues besides enhancing water availability for agriculture purpose, the NA speaker said in a meeting held here to review the progress of construction of Bada Dam in district Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asad Qaiser recommended utilizing public money keeping in view the best exchange value.

He stressed on the need to protect the interest of the local areas. He also assured to fully support the KPK government for construction of small dams.

The Senior Officers of KPK Irrigation department briefed the speaker in details about the project. It was apprised that the Dam would be completed by the end of the current year.