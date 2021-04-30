NA Speaker for ensuring labour class welfare, timely payment of remuneration

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women, who are an indispensable pillar of the country.

“While remembering Chicago killing (of workers) on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, we also pay tribute to the labour community of our country for its valuable contribution in nation building,” he said in his message on occasion of Labour Day being observed on Saturday.

The day, he said, “symbolizes the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making our country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world.”

The NA Speaker said the labour class played a vital role in the development and progress of a country, therefore it was essential to ensure their welfare and payment of proper and timely remuneration for their services.

He said,”Islam lays a great emphasis on the welfare and proper award to the labour.”

He said all the civilized societies in the world had legislation to ensure the rights and welfare of their labour force, and asked the provincial governments to legislate for the protection of basic rights of labour class, especially domestic labour.

He said the present government was pursuing labour friendly policies and had legislated for ensuring welfare of the labour class in the country.

Asad Qaisar said as the rights and duties went side by side, the labour class should to work hard with devotion to harness the country’s immense resources for its prosperity and development and that of its people.

He said the most affected by the corona virus was the labour class who worked hard to feed themselves and their families. He appealed to the people to help the labour community in the difficult time, and urged the labourers to take special care of anti-COVID Standard Operating Procedures during their work.

It was a good decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan not to lock down the entire country as it would affect the working class the most, he added.

The NA Speaker termed the provision of affordable housing to the labour class a great step and fulfillment of the promise made to them.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in his message, also paid tribute to the workforce worldwide, who was extremely significant for the socio-economic development of any country.

He said the present government was taking various steps for the welfare of labourers and their families. He reiterated the government’s firm commitment to safeguard the dignity and status of the workforce, and appealed to the labour class to take special care of corona SOPs during their work to avoid the damage caused by the pandemic.