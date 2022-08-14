NA Speaker felicitates nation over 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Arshaf on Sunday felicitated the nation on 75th Independence Day and said that Parliament would fulfill the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

At the start of the 9th sitting of the House, he said today is August 14 and entire nation is congratulated on the 75th Independence Day.

The Speaker National Assembly said that people of Pakistan have given mandate to the parliamentarians and their aspirations would be fulfilled by their representatives. He prayed for success and bright future of the country.

Later, he adjourned the House to meet again on August 15, 2022 (Monday) at 3 p.m.