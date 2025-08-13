NA Speaker felicitates nation on Independence Day, hails historic “Ma‘raka-e-Haq” triumph

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Independence Day and Pakistan’s historic triumph in Ma‘raka-e-Haq (“The Battle of Truth”) against Indian aggression, calling it a moment that has intensified the joy of the nation’s freedom celebrations.

In his Independence Day message, he said that freedom is a blessing, one for which no gratitude can ever be enough, and whose protection is a shared responsibility of every citizen.

The Speaker underscored that the creation of Pakistan was the result of the timeless sacrifices of our forefathers and the tireless struggle of the founders of the nation. He recalled that the Muslims of the subcontinent sacrificed their homes, properties, and even their lives to secure for us an independent and sovereign homeland. “These sacrifices,” he said, “are our beacon of guidance for all times to come.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that today is a day to renew our solemn pledge: that in the face of any aggression against the Motherland, we shall stand firm and united, sparing no sacrifice in her defence. For the country’s progress and prosperity, he said, we must set aside our differences and work together with a spirit of unity and purpose.

Paying rich tribute to Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force, he recalled that during Ma‘raka-e-Haq, fought between May 6 and May 10, 2025, the valiant armed forces, under the brave leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, decisively defeated an adversary many times their size, inscribing a golden chapter in the nation’s history. This victory, he said, will be remembered for generations as both a masterclass in military skill and a shining testament to national unity and unwavering resolve.

The Speaker lauded the unity, courage, and steadfastness shown by the people of Pakistan during the aggression, standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces like a wall of steel. He noted that, time and again, the Pakistani nation has thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs through the strength of national resolve and unity of purpose. Paying homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland and the eradication of the “Fitna of Hind,” he said, “It is by virtue of their sacrifice — giving their today for our tomorrow — that we are celebrating the blessings of freedom today.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Parliament, as the representative body of Pakistan’s 250 million people, must address the nation’s challenges through effective legislation and comprehensive policies. He urged Members of Parliament to rise above political affiliations to strengthen national stability and find lasting solutions to the people’s problems. He further commended the unity and solidarity displayed by parliamentarians during Operation Bunyan al-Marsous as truly praiseworthy.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir, the Speaker noted that for decades they have continued their struggle for self-determination. He affirmed that Pakistan’s Parliament will continue to extend its political, diplomatic, parliamentary, and moral support to the Palestinian and Kashmiri people until their right to self-determination is achieved. He said that freedom is a priceless gift, for which gratitude is a duty and its protection a sacred trust upon all of us.

Urging the youth, he said they must grasp the true spirit of independence, excel in knowledge and skills, and play their full part in the nation’s progress, prosperity, and defence.