NA Speaker extends sympathy to Saudi Arabia over Grand Mufti’s demise

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday extended heartfelt condolences to the leadership, Parliament, and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh.

In his condolence message, the Speaker paid rich tribute to the Grand Mufti’s lifelong services and contributions.

He noted that the Grand Mufti’s scholarly, jurisprudential, and religious legacy will remain a guiding light for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh held the distinguished honor of delivering the Hajj sermon more times than any other scholar—a testament to his profound influence and revered standing in the Islamic world.

The Speaker described this achievement as remarkable, having enlightened millions of Muslims worldwide with the teachings of Islam.

“Pakistan’s Parliament and people are deeply saddened by the Grand Mufti’s passing, which is regarded as an irreparable loss for the Muslim Ummah.”

“Pakistanis had developed a deep respect and admiration for him, reflecting their enduring bond with the prominent scholars and leaders of the Muslim world.”

Speaker Sadiq expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people in mourning this great loss.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s soul and for patience and strength for the bereaved family during this difficult time. “We share the grief of the Saudi government and the family of the deceased,” he stated, “and may Allah grant them patience and elevate the ranks of the deceased.”