Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNationalNA Speaker extends get-well wishes to senior journalist Waqar Satti
National

NA Speaker extends get-well wishes to senior journalist Waqar Satti

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of senior journalist Waqar Satti, former President of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) affiliated with Geo News.
In his message, the Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah for Waqar Satti’s swift recovery.
He said Waqar Satti’s services in the field of journalism are commendable and expressed hope that he will soon regain his health and resume his professional responsibilities.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan