NA Speaker extends get-well wishes to senior journalist Waqar Satti

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of senior journalist Waqar Satti, former President of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) affiliated with Geo News.

In his message, the Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah for Waqar Satti’s swift recovery.

He said Waqar Satti’s services in the field of journalism are commendable and expressed hope that he will soon regain his health and resume his professional responsibilities.