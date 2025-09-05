NA Speaker extends felicitations to Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of the Last Messenger of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

In his message, he stated that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are an everlasting fountain of mercy, guidance, brotherhood, and noble character for humanity.

He said that the completion of 1500 years of mercy, love, and tolerance is a moment of immense joy and pride for the Muslim Ummah. He emphasized that this occasion must be marked as a commitment to self-reformation, social betterment, and steadfast adherence to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that the Holy Prophet rescued society from ignorance, hatred, and injustice, and built it upon the foundations of knowledge, justice, compassion, and tolerance. He said that Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a mercy to all realms and as the embodiment of the highest moral conduct.

The Holy Prophet’s life provides the best guidance for mankind in every era. He further remarked that to establish a peaceful and moderate society, it is essential that we embrace the virtues of honesty, integrity, justice, tolerance, and service to humanity in both our individual and collective lives.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that the Parliament is the center of people’s hopes. He said that it is imperative to seek guidance from the teachings of the Holy Prophet in parliamentary procedures and legislation, enabling laws that promote economic revival, improvement of education and healthcare systems, environmental protection, and the welfare of marginalized segments of society.

He underlined the importance of acquainting the younger generation with the golden principles of the Holy Prophet so that they may become bearers of high character and custodians of Islamic values. He stated that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is not merely a celebration, but a day of self-accountability and renewal of the pledge to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that on this occasion, we must not forget the flood-affected families who have lost their loved ones, homes, livestock, and livelihoods due to natural disasters. He stressed that expressing solidarity with them and extending support to ease their hardships in these moments of festivity is a national and religious duty upon all of us.

On this blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for their just struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

He urged the international community to take effective measures to end oppression and atrocities in these regions. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve that, in the light of the teachings of the Last Messenger Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa, it will continue its efforts at global and regional forums for the promotion of peace, justice, and human rights.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to enable the people of Pakistan to follow the noble example of the Holy Prophet, to bless the country with peace and prosperity, to ease the sufferings of the flood victims, and to grant freedom to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, while extending heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the sacred occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, said that the life of the Holy Prophet ? is the eternal beacon of guidance that will continue to illuminate the path of humanity till the Day of Judgment. He stressed the need to embrace the noble example of the Holy Prophet ? in our individual and collective lives and to promote love, tolerance, and brotherhood in society.

The NA Deputy Speaker expressed sympathy with the flood-affected families and said that today serves as a reminder that we must share our joys with those families who are facing hardships due to natural calamities. He emphasized the need to take collective and practical measures for their relief.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may grant us the ability to follow the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, bless Pakistan with peace, stability, and prosperity, instill the spirit of mutual love, tolerance, and service to humanity among the people, and grant freedom to the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.